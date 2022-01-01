Buffalo chicken wraps in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Bottle Cap
2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Fried chicken with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and Blue Cheese dressing
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.