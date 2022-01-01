Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

0febb5a8-c137-4301-aa9f-a20512925005 image

 

Bottle Cap

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Fried chicken with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and Blue Cheese dressing
More about Bottle Cap
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

