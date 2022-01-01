Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry$10.50
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Red Curry$10.50
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Green Curry-$15.00
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves
Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Salad$0.00
Sweet Potato And Lentil$0.00
Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall - Thai Esane

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Paneang Curry wit Rice$14.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage.
Red Curry with Rice$14.00
Red Curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushrooms, bamboo and basil
Item pic

 

Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masaman Curry$17.00
Sweet and sour curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots and onions. Served with rice.
Red Curry$17.00
Red curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Served with rice.
Salmon Curry$19.00
Pan seared Salmon with creamy red curry, bamboo, mushroom and bell pepper. Served with rice.
Item pic

 

Black Dynasty Ramen

4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGAN GREEN CURRY SHIO$19.00
ビーガングリーンカレーラーメンTHIS ITEM IS VEGAN BUT NOT GLUTEN FREE! EVEN WITHOUT RAMEN NOODLES! GLUTEN IS EVERYWHERE!
GREEN CURRY TARE
CHARRED VEG AND COCONUT STOCK
FLASH SAUTÉED RED BELL PEPPER AND SNAP PEAS
SEARED AND CURRY STEWED LOCAL MUSHROOMS,
SCALLION, THAI BASIL, CILANTRO
SCALLION OIL
NORI
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Duck, Red Curry Sauce-$22.00
Seared duck with lychee, pineapples, tomatoes, sweet peppers, in red curry sauce, and served with a side of Jasmine rice
Red Curry-$16.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
Green Curry-LU$10.50
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Nashville Sunflower Cafe image

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Eggplant Peanut Curry$10.99
Spicy Thai Yellow Curry$10.99
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken image

 

Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty familly recipe that has been shared for generations with veggies and chicken, served with jasmine rice.
Curry Laksa Ramen$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
Curry Dipping Sauce$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
Consumer pic

 

xiao bao at the Dive Motel

830 Meridian Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry + Roti$18.00
Indonesian Rendang Curry with slowly braised chicken in coconut and curry, lime leaf and toasted coconut served with roti breads and rice
Item pic

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Curry$19.00
Pan seared Salmon with creamy red curry, bamboo, mushroom and bell pepper. Served with rice.
Red Or Green Curry Noodle$14.00
Rice vermicelli noodle in cream curry sauce, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, basil and onion
Masaman Curry$17.00
Sweet and sour curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots and onions. Served with rice.
The Cookery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Aunty Joey's Chicken Curry Pie$12.50
Seasoned Adobo chicken, Aunty Joey's mild curry cream sauce in our own short crust pastry. (Contains red onions.) Served with Cookery baked fries.
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden - East Nashville

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Ketchup$0.50
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Curry$12.00
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge
Red Curry$10.50
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Roasted Duck Curry$18.00
Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curried Sweet Potato Red Lentil$8.00
Fleet Street Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry$13.00
Chips and Curry Sauce$7.50
