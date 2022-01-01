Curry in Nashville

ビーガングリーンカレーラーメンTHIS ITEM IS VEGAN BUT NOT GLUTEN FREE! EVEN WITHOUT RAMEN NOODLES! GLUTEN IS EVERYWHERE!

GREEN CURRY TARE

CHARRED VEG AND COCONUT STOCK

FLASH SAUTÉED RED BELL PEPPER AND SNAP PEAS

SEARED AND CURRY STEWED LOCAL MUSHROOMS,

SCALLION, THAI BASIL, CILANTRO

SCALLION OIL

NORI

READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.

