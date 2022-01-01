Curry in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve curry
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Green Curry
|$10.50
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
|Red Curry
|$10.50
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
|Green Curry-
|$15.00
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Curried Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Salad
|$0.00
|Sweet Potato And Lentil
|$0.00
Assembly Food Hall - Thai Esane
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Paneang Curry wit Rice
|$14.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage.
|Red Curry with Rice
|$14.00
Red Curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushrooms, bamboo and basil
Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Masaman Curry
|$17.00
Sweet and sour curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots and onions. Served with rice.
|Red Curry
|$17.00
Red curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Served with rice.
|Salmon Curry
|$19.00
Pan seared Salmon with creamy red curry, bamboo, mushroom and bell pepper. Served with rice.
Black Dynasty Ramen
4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40, Nashville
|VEGAN GREEN CURRY SHIO
|$19.00
ビーガングリーンカレーラーメンTHIS ITEM IS VEGAN BUT NOT GLUTEN FREE! EVEN WITHOUT RAMEN NOODLES! GLUTEN IS EVERYWHERE!
GREEN CURRY TARE
CHARRED VEG AND COCONUT STOCK
FLASH SAUTÉED RED BELL PEPPER AND SNAP PEAS
SEARED AND CURRY STEWED LOCAL MUSHROOMS,
SCALLION, THAI BASIL, CILANTRO
SCALLION OIL
NORI
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care.
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Seared Duck, Red Curry Sauce-
|$22.00
Seared duck with lychee, pineapples, tomatoes, sweet peppers, in red curry sauce, and served with a side of Jasmine rice
|Red Curry-
|$16.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
|Green Curry-LU
|$10.50
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Roasted Eggplant Peanut Curry
|$10.99
|Spicy Thai Yellow Curry
|$10.99
Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty familly recipe that has been shared for generations with veggies and chicken, served with jasmine rice.
|Curry Laksa Ramen
|$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
|Curry Dipping Sauce
|$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
xiao bao at the Dive Motel
830 Meridian Street, Nashville
|Curry + Roti
|$18.00
Indonesian Rendang Curry with slowly braised chicken in coconut and curry, lime leaf and toasted coconut served with roti breads and rice
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Salmon Curry
|$19.00
Pan seared Salmon with creamy red curry, bamboo, mushroom and bell pepper. Served with rice.
|Red Or Green Curry Noodle
|$14.00
Rice vermicelli noodle in cream curry sauce, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, basil and onion
|Masaman Curry
|$17.00
Sweet and sour curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots and onions. Served with rice.
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Aunty Joey's Chicken Curry Pie
|$12.50
Seasoned Adobo chicken, Aunty Joey's mild curry cream sauce in our own short crust pastry. (Contains red onions.) Served with Cookery baked fries.
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden - East Nashville
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Curry Ketchup
|$0.50
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Japanese Curry
|$12.00
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge
|Red Curry
|$10.50
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$18.00
Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr
2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
|Curried Sweet Potato Red Lentil
|$8.00