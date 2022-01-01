Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike

3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Chicken Fajita Plate$13.75
Grilled chicken and shrimp with bacon, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado and sour cream.
More about Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken$14.25
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$12.99
(37)Chicken Fajitas (2)$27.50
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Power Bowl$9.00
Seasoned Chicken, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Cilantro, Jalapeno Crema
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

Tacos 1989

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Chicken Fajita$13.89
More about Tacos 1989
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Bowl$14.00
Chicken and Steak Fajitas$15.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$12.99
(36)Chicken Fajitas (1)$16.15
Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken$14.99
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

