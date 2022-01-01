Chicken fajitas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|Bacon Chicken Fajita Plate
|$13.75
Grilled chicken and shrimp with bacon, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado and sour cream.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken
|$14.25
|(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$12.99
|(37)Chicken Fajitas (2)
|$27.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Chicken Fajita Power Bowl
|$9.00
Seasoned Chicken, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Cilantro, Jalapeno Crema
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$14.00
|Chicken and Steak Fajitas
|$15.00