Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve veggie rolls

The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll-$7.50
Cucumber, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds and oshinko.
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - Nashville (Donelson), TN

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Roll$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Nashville (Donelson), TN
Item pic

 

Samurai Sushi - Midtown

2215 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Roll - Veggie$6.95
More about Samurai Sushi - Midtown
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$7.50
Cucumber, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds and oshinko.
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Consumer pic

 

Maru Nations

5511 Centennial Blvd., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Roll$8.95
asparagus, cucumber and avocado topped w/seaweed salad
More about Maru Nations

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Lasagna

Chicken Pizza

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Fajitas

Seaweed Salad

Ravioli

Home Fries

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston