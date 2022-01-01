Veggie rolls in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve veggie rolls
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Veggie Roll-
|$7.50
Cucumber, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds and oshinko.
Rock N Roll Sushi - Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Veggie Roll
|$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
Samurai Sushi - Midtown
2215 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Spring Roll - Veggie
|$6.95
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Veggie Roll
|$7.50
Cucumber, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds and oshinko.