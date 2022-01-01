Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve cannolis

Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect Bellevue

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Mini Cannoli$3.25
Cannoli$3.75
Sicilian pastry filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
More about Pizza Perfect Bellevue
Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannolis$12.30
2 per order - pistachio, white chocolate, ricotta
More about Pastaria
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli - 1314 51St Avenue N

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli (2)$4.99
More about 51st Deli - 1314 51St Avenue N
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$4.50
Sicilian Pastry Filled with Sweet Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips
More about Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
Consumer pic

 

Mirko Pasta - 2264 Lebanon Pike

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$6.50
More about Mirko Pasta - 2264 Lebanon Pike

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Cheeseburgers

Fruit Salad

Cappuccino

Egg Sandwiches

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Home Fries

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (876 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston