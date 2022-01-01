Cannolis in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect Bellevue
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|3 Mini Cannoli
|$3.25
|Cannoli
|$3.75
Sicilian pastry filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Cannolis
|$12.30
2 per order - pistachio, white chocolate, ricotta
51st Deli - 1314 51St Avenue N
1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville
|Cannoli (2)
|$4.99
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Cannoli
|$4.50
Sicilian Pastry Filled with Sweet Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips