Sashimi in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve sashimi
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Sake (Salmon) Sashimi-
|$10.00
|Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi-
|$8.00
|Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi-
|$11.00
SUSHI
Nomzilla!
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Tamago Sashimi
|$6.00
|Shrimp Sashimi
|$6.00
|Salmon Sashimi
|$9.00
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 - Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Spicy Sashimi Salad
|$15.54
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
|Tobiko Sashimi
|$0.00
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Sushi & Sashimi Bento-
|$35.00
Chef’s selection of six pieces of sashimi and three pieces of sushi, served with Japanese side dishes, mix greens, and a side of miso soup
Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Scottish Salmon Sashimi
|$8.00
Samurai Sushi - Midtown
2215 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Sashimi Combo
|$26.95
chef's special 12pc sashimi
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Unagi (BBQ Eel) Sashimi
|$11.00
|Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi
|$9.00
|Tako (Octopus) Sashimi
|$9.00
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-002 - Nashville (Vanderbilt), TN
1610 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Spicy Sashimi Salad
|$15.54
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
