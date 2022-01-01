Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi-$10.00
Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi-$8.00
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi-$11.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla!

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Tamago Sashimi$6.00
Shrimp Sashimi$6.00
Salmon Sashimi$9.00
More about Nomzilla!
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 - Nashville (Donelson), TN

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Sashimi Salad$15.54
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Tobiko Sashimi$0.00
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 - Nashville (Donelson), TN
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi & Sashimi Bento-$35.00
Chef’s selection of six pieces of sashimi and three pieces of sushi, served with Japanese side dishes, mix greens, and a side of miso soup
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Scottish Salmon Sashimi$8.00
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
Consumer pic

 

Samurai Sushi - Midtown

2215 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Combo$26.95
chef's special 12pc sashimi
More about Samurai Sushi - Midtown
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Unagi (BBQ Eel) Sashimi$11.00
Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi$9.00
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi$9.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-002 - Nashville (Vanderbilt), TN

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Sashimi Salad$15.54
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Spicy Sashimi Salad$13.60
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-002 - Nashville (Vanderbilt), TN

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Sundaes

Waffles

Pudding

Avocado Rolls

Boneless Wings

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston