Wedge salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve wedge salad
Stock & Barrel
901 Gleaves Street, Nashville
|The Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg + Buttermilk Blue Cheese + Tomato + Crispy Onions + Benton’s Bacon + Balsamic Reduction
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|Wedge Salad
|$9.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|LARGE WEDGE SALAD
|$13.00
iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, diced red onion, scallions, bacon, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
Noble's East Nashville
974 Main St., Nashville
|Wedge Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles & fried green tomatoes.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Wedge Salad
|$12.99
Large Wedge of Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, hickory bacon, tomato and red onion. Bleu cheese dressing suggested.
*Gluten Free