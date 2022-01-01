Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve wedge salad

Banner pic

 

Stock & Barrel

901 Gleaves Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg + Buttermilk Blue Cheese + Tomato + Crispy Onions + Benton’s Bacon + Balsamic Reduction
More about Stock & Barrel
Boston Commons image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing
More about Boston Commons
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LARGE WEDGE SALAD$13.00
iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, diced red onion, scallions, bacon, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Green Hills Grille
Noble's East Nashville image

 

Noble's East Nashville

974 Main St., Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$11.99
Iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles & fried green tomatoes.
More about Noble's East Nashville
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$12.99
Large Wedge of Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, hickory bacon, tomato and red onion. Bleu cheese dressing suggested.
*Gluten Free
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

