Seaweed salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve seaweed salad
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Seaweed Salad-
|$7.00
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.94
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Seaweed Salad-
|$7.50
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber
Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Seaweed Salad-
|$7.00
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad