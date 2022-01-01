Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad-$7.00
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla!

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.00
More about Nomzilla!
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.94
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad-$7.50
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$7.00
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad-$7.00
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Item pic

 

Maru Nations

5511 Centennial Blvd., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$4.95
More about Maru Nations
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-002 Nashville (Vanderbilt), TN

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.20
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-002 Nashville (Vanderbilt), TN

