Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve noodle soup

Steam Boys image

 

Steam Boys - Germantown

1200 2nd Avenue North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne$13.00
All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos$14.00
All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
Veg Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras$12.00
All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
More about Steam Boys - Germantown
Item pic

 

Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$14.00
Mushroom and bell pepper in a hot and sour tamarind base broth, topped with green onions.
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
The Hart image

 

The Hart

321 Hart St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Saimin Noodle Soup$14.00
More about The Hart
Item pic

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$14.00
Mushroom and bell pepper in a hot and sour tamarind base broth, topped with green onions.
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Item pic

 

Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)$14.00
A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.
Wonton Noodle Soup$14.00
A flavorful Chinese infused dish, served in pork bone broth with egg noodle, hand wrapped pork wontons, and char siu pork.
Beef Pho Noodle Soup$14.00
Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.
More about Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Chicken Parmesan

Jambalaya

Caprese Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Pitas

Fried Pickles

Greek Pizza

Salmon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston