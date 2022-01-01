Noodle soup in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve noodle soup
Steam Boys - Germantown
1200 2nd Avenue North, Nashville
|Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne
|$13.00
All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
|Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos
|$14.00
All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
|Veg Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras
|$12.00
All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Mushroom and bell pepper in a hot and sour tamarind base broth, topped with green onions.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Mushroom and bell pepper in a hot and sour tamarind base broth, topped with green onions.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)
|$14.00
A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$14.00
A flavorful Chinese infused dish, served in pork bone broth with egg noodle, hand wrapped pork wontons, and char siu pork.
|Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.