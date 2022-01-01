Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla!

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$4.50
More about Nomzilla!
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Kids Tempura Shrimp$5.20
Served with french fries and ketchup.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall - Poke Nash

5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Bowl$14.00
Choose your base, Shrimp Tempura, crap mixed, cucumber, edamame. Spicy aioli & unagi eel sauce
More about Assembly Food Hall - Poke Nash
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
Consumer pic

 

Maru Nations

5511 Centennial Blvd., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Roll (5PCS)$9.95
fried shrimp, cucumber, spicy crab, avocado and fish roe with
eel sauce (5piece)
More about Maru Nations
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-002 Nashville (Vanderbilt), TN

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Tempura Shrimp$5.20
Served with french fries and ketchup.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-002 Nashville (Vanderbilt), TN

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Gyoza

Boneless Wings

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

Reuben

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (913 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston