Shrimp tempura in Nashville

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Kids Tempura Shrimp
|$5.20
Served with french fries and ketchup.
Assembly Food Hall - Poke Nash
5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE
|Shrimp Tempura Bowl
|$14.00
Choose your base, Shrimp Tempura, crap mixed, cucumber, edamame. Spicy aioli & unagi eel sauce
Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Maru Nations
5511 Centennial Blvd., Nashville
|Tempura Shrimp Roll (5PCS)
|$9.95
fried shrimp, cucumber, spicy crab, avocado and fish roe with
eel sauce (5piece)