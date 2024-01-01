Crab rangoon in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve crab rangoon
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Crab Rangoon-
|$9.00
Cream cheese, carrots, onion, and imitation crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Aroi - 2700 Clifton Avenue
2700 Clifton Avenue, Nashville
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.00
Thai Esane East - 970 WOODLAND STREET
970 WOODLAND STREET, NASHVILLE
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.
Tennfold
2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Lucky Fortune Crab Rangoon Dip
|$14.00
scallion | mozzarella | crab | wonton crisps | sweet chili | lucky fortune cookie