Quesadillas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$9.99
Carnitas with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
|Surf & Turf Quesadilla Chkn
|$8.99
Marinated chicken & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$10.50
Carne asada with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, & sour cream
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.00
Quesadilla served with lime crema
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Surf & Turf Quesadilla
|$10.99
Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
|Pastor Quesadilla
|$9.99
Pastor with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$10.99
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
TACOS
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|Kids' Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.00
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.50
Diced chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and jalapeno waffled in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.50
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, choice of chicken or beef. Served with Chips & Salsa.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Two house-made flour tortillas filled with muenster and jack cheese, corn, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Salsa and crema on the side.
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|Quesadilla of the Day
|$9.75
Ask your server what we have cooked up for you today!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|KID QUESADILLA
|$6.50
flour tortilla, mixed cheese, french fries
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.75
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$10.25
Carne asada with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$10.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$13.50
|Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla (No Avo, No Sour Cream)
|$10.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|(9) Reg Quesadilla
|$5.25
|(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
|(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.50
Burger joint
5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
With fajita chicken, sharp cheddar cheese, , pickled jalapeños, jalapeño ranch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.50
Avocado, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$9.00
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
TACOS 1989 - Nashville
600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville
|Quesadilla
|$10.89
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Quesadillas
|$10.50
A 10-inch flour tortilla filled with Chihuahua cheese and your
choice of meat. Side of pico de gallo, lettuce, red salsa, and crema. Add Adobo chicken, steak, grilled fish, fried or grilled shrimp, hot chicken, ground beef, barbacoa, vegan chorizo, or sweet potato for a little extra.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, choice of chicken or beef. Served with chips and salsa.
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.75
Chef's four cheese blend, Served with salsa & Sour Cream.
See add-ons to build your own!
|Quesadilla Cantina
|$11.25
Chicken Tinga layered in house blend of queso blanco, cotija and azadero cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
Small folded tortilla filled with house four cheese blend.
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|BLACK BEAN GARDEN BURGER QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Chopped Black Bean Garden Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side or sour cream.
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos & Onions, and Tangy BBQ Sauce on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
|GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream.
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$9.00
Shredded chicken, bacon, mayo, cheddar cheese and seasoning grilled inside a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$9.00
Shredded chicken, bacon, mayo, cheddar cheese and seasoning grilled inside a flour tortilla.
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Quesadilla
|$7.50
Flour Tortilla | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Salsa | Pico De Gallo | Mexican Crema
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
Flour Tortilla | Cheddar Cheese
the GreenHouse
2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$10.50
wild mushroom mix, sour cream, cheese, salsa
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South Side Kitchen & Pub
2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A, Nashville
|Cajun Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeños, House Cheese Blend