Quesadillas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Quesadilla$9.99
Carnitas with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
Surf & Turf Quesadilla Chkn$8.99
Marinated chicken & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Carne Asada Quesadilla$10.50
Carne asada with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, & sour cream
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.95
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$4.00
Quesadilla served with lime crema
More about Assembly Food Hall
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Surf & Turf Quesadilla$10.99
Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Pastor Quesadilla$9.99
Pastor with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Item pic

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids' Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
More about Ladybird Taco
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.50
Diced chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and jalapeno waffled in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Just Love Coffee
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$3.50
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, choice of chicken or beef. Served with Chips & Salsa.
Quesadilla$10.00
Two house-made flour tortillas filled with muenster and jack cheese, corn, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Salsa and crema on the side.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$7.99
More about 51st Deli
Banner pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla of the Day$9.75
Ask your server what we have cooked up for you today!
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KID QUESADILLA$6.50
flour tortilla, mixed cheese, french fries
More about Green Hills Grille
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$9.75
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Carne Asada Quesadilla$10.25
Carne asada with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Item pic

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$13.50
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla (No Avo, No Sour Cream)$10.50
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$10.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(9) Reg Quesadilla$5.25
(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Burger joint image

 

Burger joint

5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.00
With fajita chicken, sharp cheddar cheese, , pickled jalapeños, jalapeño ranch
More about Burger joint
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
Veggie Quesadilla$7.50
Avocado, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

TACOS 1989 - Nashville

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$10.89
More about TACOS 1989 - Nashville
Quesadillas image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadillas$10.50
A 10-inch flour tortilla filled with Chihuahua cheese and your
choice of meat. Side of pico de gallo, lettuce, red salsa, and crema. Add Adobo chicken, steak, grilled fish, fried or grilled shrimp, hot chicken, ground beef, barbacoa, vegan chorizo, or sweet potato for a little extra.
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Flour tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, choice of chicken or beef. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$7.75
Chef's four cheese blend, Served with salsa & Sour Cream.
See add-ons to build your own!
Quesadilla Cantina$11.25
Chicken Tinga layered in house blend of queso blanco, cotija and azadero cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Small folded tortilla filled with house four cheese blend.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLACK BEAN GARDEN BURGER QUESADILLA$10.99
Chopped Black Bean Garden Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side or sour cream.
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos & Onions, and Tangy BBQ Sauce on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream.
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
Bongo East + Game Point image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$9.00
Shredded chicken, bacon, mayo, cheddar cheese and seasoning grilled inside a flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$9.00
Shredded chicken, bacon, mayo, cheddar cheese and seasoning grilled inside a flour tortilla.
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Quesadilla image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.50
Flour Tortilla | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Salsa | Pico De Gallo | Mexican Crema
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Flour Tortilla | Cheddar Cheese
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Quesadilla$10.50
wild mushroom mix, sour cream, cheese, salsa
More about the GreenHouse
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South Side Kitchen & Pub

2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeños, House Cheese Blend
More about South Side Kitchen & Pub
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(9) Steak Quesadilla$6.99
(31) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$14.50
(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla$14.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

