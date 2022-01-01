French toast in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve french toast
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|French Toast
|$14.00
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
|KID French Toast
|$6.00
One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.
|KID French Toast
|$6.00
One slice of vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast with powdered sugar & maple syrup.
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|French Toast
|$14.00
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
|KID French Toast
|$6.00
One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|French Toast
|$13.99
seasonal fresh fruit, creme anglaise
More about Ruby Sunshine
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites
|$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
|APP - French Toast Bites
|$5.50
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
|French Toast Bites
|$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
More about Hearts
Hearts
914 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Twice-cooked French Toast
|$13.50
Banana, maple, caramelised walnuts.
More about Green Hills Grille
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|FRENCH TOAST
|$15.00
tuscan bread hand dipped and golden brown with butter and syrup dusted with powdered sugar. Served with 2 slices of thick cut bacon & fresh fruit
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|French Toast
|$5.99
|#3 French Toast Breakfast
|$11.99
with maple syrup and whipped cream
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|French Toast
|$14.00
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|French Toast
|$10.00
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|French Toast
|$14.00
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
|KID French Toast
|$6.00
One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.
|KID French Toast
|$6.00
One slice of vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast with powdered sugar & maple syrup.
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|French Toast
|$13.99
3 pieces of thick sliced Challah bread, soaked in sweetly seasoned egg wash and seared to perfection on the griddle. Topped with fresh seasonal berries, vanilla creme anglaise, and powdered sugar.
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Horchata French Toast
|$12.00
More about Fenwick's 300
Fenwick's 300
2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville
|Kid French Toast
|$6.00
|French Toast
|$11.00