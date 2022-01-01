Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$14.00
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
KID French Toast$6.00
One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.
KID French Toast$6.00
One slice of vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast with powdered sugar & maple syrup.
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$14.00
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
KID French Toast$6.00
One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$13.99
seasonal fresh fruit, creme anglaise
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
APP - French Toast Bites$5.50
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
French Toast Bites$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
More about Ruby Sunshine
Hearts image

 

Hearts

914 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Twice-cooked French Toast$13.50
Banana, maple, caramelised walnuts.
More about Hearts
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FRENCH TOAST$15.00
tuscan bread hand dipped and golden brown with butter and syrup dusted with powdered sugar. Served with 2 slices of thick cut bacon & fresh fruit
More about Green Hills Grille
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$5.99
#3 French Toast Breakfast$11.99
with maple syrup and whipped cream
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Item pic

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$14.00
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$10.00
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla & Cinnamon French Toast$6.99
More about Onyx Foods
Item pic

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$14.00
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
KID French Toast$6.00
One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.
KID French Toast$6.00
One slice of vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast with powdered sugar & maple syrup.
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$13.99
3 pieces of thick sliced Challah bread, soaked in sweetly seasoned egg wash and seared to perfection on the griddle. Topped with fresh seasonal berries, vanilla creme anglaise, and powdered sugar.
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Consumer pic

 

The Electric Jane

1301 Division Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$13.00
More about The Electric Jane
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Horchata French Toast$12.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Fenwick's 300 image

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Kid French Toast$6.00
French Toast$11.00
More about Fenwick's 300
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$13.00
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

