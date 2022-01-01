Strawberry shortcake in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
The Pancake Pantry - Hillsboro Village
1796 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$10.00
three rolled pancakes filled and topped with our strawberry compote
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
|$9.00
sweetened strawberries, strawberry sauce, sweet drop biscuit, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream
Barista Parlor - Golden Sound
610 Magazine St, Nashville
|GF Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
|$6.50