Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Consumer pic

 

The Pancake Pantry - Hillsboro Village

1796 21st Avenue South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$10.00
three rolled pancakes filled and topped with our strawberry compote
More about The Pancake Pantry - Hillsboro Village
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE$9.00
sweetened strawberries, strawberry sauce, sweet drop biscuit, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream
More about Green Hills Grille
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor - Golden Sound

610 Magazine St, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Strawberry Shortcake Cookie$6.50
More about Barista Parlor - Golden Sound
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel - 2011 belmont blvd

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 strawberry shortcake$9.00
strawberry shortcake cream cheese$4.75
1 lb strawberry shortcake$18.00
More about proper bagel - 2011 belmont blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Tacos

Club Sandwiches

French Toast

Pies

Cucumber Salad

Boneless Wings

Tiramisu

Katsu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (913 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston