Chicken wraps in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
FRENCH FRIES
Lakeside Lounge
921 Woodland St, Nashville
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
Bottle Cap
2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Fried chicken with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and Blue Cheese dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$10.00
|CORNER CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
Thai Esane Nashville
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Larb Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Tea-Smoked Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$9.95
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.
|GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
|$8.99
Diced Grilled Chicken (Cold), Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.