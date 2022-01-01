Chicken wraps in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Thai Esane

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Larb Chicken Wrap$16.00
More about Thai Esane
Lakeside Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Lakeside Lounge

921 Woodland St, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (59 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
More about Lakeside Lounge
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about 51st Deli
0febb5a8-c137-4301-aa9f-a20512925005 image

 

Bottle Cap

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Fried chicken with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and Blue Cheese dressing
More about Bottle Cap
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$10.00
CORNER CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
CORNER CHICKEN WRAP$10.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
CORNER CHICKEN WRAP$10.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Thai Esane Nashville image

 

Thai Esane Nashville

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Larb Chicken Wrap$16.00
More about Thai Esane Nashville
The Cookery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tea-Smoked Chicken Lettuce Wraps$9.95
More about The Cookery
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP$8.99
Diced Grilled Chicken (Cold), Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

