Omelettes in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve omelettes
Carrie's Coffee etc
3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville
|Omelette 3eggs
|$7.95
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Broadbent Omelette
|$13.00
Two Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs* with Broadbent bacon, cheddar, onions, and red peppers. Served with toast of choice.
|Garden Omelette
|$13.00
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs with feta, mushrooms, kale, and diced tomatoes. Served with toast.
Sunshine Coffee & Cafe
3100 West End Ave Suite 130, Nashville
|Omelette 3eggs
|$7.95
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Tamagoyaki [Japanese Omelette] N-
|$2.50
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Broadbent Omelette
|$13.00
|Garden Omelette
|$13.00
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Broadbent Omelette
|$13.00
|Garden Omelette
|$13.00
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Broadbent Omelette
|$13.00
|Garden Omelette
|$13.00
