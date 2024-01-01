Street tacos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve street tacos
Pietown Taco Company
614 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Chorizo Street Taco
|$3.00
Marinated ground pork taco
Pie Town Tacos- East Nashville - East Nashville Location - 1106 Woodland Street
1106 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Chorizo Street Taco
|$3.00
Marinated ground pork taco
|Tofu Chorizo Street Taco
|$3.50
Marinated ground tofu taco
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Street Fish Tacos
|$8.75
Hand Breaded Fried Fish, Street Corn Salsa, Red Cabbage, Cotija Sauce, Flour Tortilla, Served with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa
|Mexican Street Corn Tacos
|$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Street Corn Salsa, Mexican Crema, Cotija Cheese, Corn Tortillas
Served with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa