Street tacos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Pietown Taco Company

614 Ewing Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Street Taco$3.00
Marinated ground pork taco
More about Pietown Taco Company
Item pic

 

Pie Town Tacos- East Nashville - East Nashville Location - 1106 Woodland Street

1106 Woodland Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Street Taco$3.00
Marinated ground pork taco
Tofu Chorizo Street Taco$3.50
Marinated ground tofu taco
More about Pie Town Tacos- East Nashville - East Nashville Location - 1106 Woodland Street
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Fish Tacos$8.75
Hand Breaded Fried Fish, Street Corn Salsa, Red Cabbage, Cotija Sauce, Flour Tortilla, Served with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa
Mexican Street Corn Tacos$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Street Corn Salsa, Mexican Crema, Cotija Cheese, Corn Tortillas
Served with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe

