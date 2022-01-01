Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve steak frites

Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$29.00
grilled ribeye, roasted garlic compound butter, paprika aïoli
More about Pinewood
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites 8 oz$25.99
100% black angus bistro steak, served with fries, finished with maitre d butter
Steak Frites 8 oz$25.99
100% Black Angus Bistro Steak, served with fries, finished with maitre d butter
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Steak Frites image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$25.99
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Consumer pic

 

The Electric Jane

1301 Division Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Frites$49.00
More about The Electric Jane
Cafe Roze image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$42.00
Filet, Herbs & Green Salad
More about Cafe Roze

