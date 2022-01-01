Chicken sandwiches in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|the wedge
|$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
|cheese & charcuterie
|$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
|cheese & charcuterie (for 2)
|$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Nexx Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nexx Burger
2727 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.45
More about Champagnes Bistro and Deli
Champagnes Bistro and Deli
1260 Bison Avenue, Newport Beach
|Chicken Almond Salad Sandwich
|$10.35
Chicken Almond Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and spicy mustard on your choice of bread.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Pretzels
|$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
|So Cal Sliders
|$13.95
Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle
|Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice