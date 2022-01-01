Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nexx Burger

2727 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.45
More about Nexx Burger
Consumer pic

 

Champagnes Bistro and Deli

1260 Bison Avenue, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Almond Salad Sandwich$10.35
Chicken Almond Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and spicy mustard on your choice of bread.
More about Champagnes Bistro and Deli
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzels$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
So Cal Sliders$13.95
Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Caesar Salad$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Mustard Lemon Half Chicken$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
Vegan Coconut Curry$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
More about Malibu Farm
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat Newport Beach

4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GOLD MEDAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, American cheese
More about Bosscat Newport Beach

Map

