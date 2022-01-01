Norfolk breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Norfolk
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
|Popular items
|Cheese Grits
|$2.59
A cup of cheese grits.
|Deviled Eggs
|$7.99
Four deviled eggs.
|Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Plate
|$18.99
A large bowl of penne pasta noodles, tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce and topped with six
More about The Pancake House & Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Pancake House & Grill
7633 Granby Street, Norfolk
|Popular items
|1 Egg
|$1.59
|Pancake House Original French Toast
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$3.29
More about The Green Onion
The Green Onion
1603 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$15.00
Cheddar cheese, ketchup and mustard
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Served with spicy marinara with lemon capers
|Good Morning Burger
|$16.00
Bacon cheese burger with a fried egg on top