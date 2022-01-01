Norfolk breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Norfolk

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro image

 

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Grits$2.59
A cup of cheese grits.
Deviled Eggs$7.99
Four deviled eggs.
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Plate$18.99
A large bowl of penne pasta noodles, tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce and topped with six
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
The Pancake House & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Pancake House & Grill

7633 Granby Street, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (3038 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Egg$1.59
Pancake House Original French Toast$7.99
French Fries$3.29
More about The Pancake House & Grill
The Green Onion image

 

The Green Onion

1603 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$15.00
Cheddar cheese, ketchup and mustard
Fried Calamari$12.00
Served with spicy marinara with lemon capers
Good Morning Burger$16.00
Bacon cheese burger with a fried egg on top
More about The Green Onion
Baker's Crust image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Baker's Crust

330 W 21st St, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (2761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baker's Crust

