Chilaquiles in North Hollywood

Red Maple Cafe
10123 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood
|$15.00
Introducing our newest dish to Red Maple We start with house-made red & white corn tortillas sautéed in our house-made salsa verde layered with our signature chicken tinga, 2 over-medium eggs, house-made lime crema. Garnished with cilantro pickles onions, and cotija cheese
Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive
10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles
|Patys Chilaquiles
|$16.99
2 Eggs OM on Corn Tortilla Chips with Chicken, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Crema and Green Tomatillo Sauce (served until 2pm).