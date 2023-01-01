Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in North Hollywood

North Hollywood restaurants
North Hollywood restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Red Maple Cafe

10123 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$15.00
Introducing our newest dish to Red Maple We start with house-made red & white corn tortillas sautéed in our house-made salsa verde layered with our signature chicken tinga, 2 over-medium eggs, house-made lime crema. Garnished with cilantro pickles onions, and cotija cheese
More about Red Maple Cafe
Item pic

 

Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive

10001 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patys Chilaquiles$16.99
2 Eggs OM on Corn Tortilla Chips with Chicken, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Crema and Green Tomatillo Sauce (served until 2pm).
More about Patys Restaurant - 10001 Riverside Drive
Restaurant banner

 

Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd

11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$16.99
Tortilla chips tossed in sautéed onions and homemade enchilada sauce. Topped with three over medium eggs, queso fresco, green onions and creme fraiche.
More about Eat NOHO - 11108 magnolia Blvd

