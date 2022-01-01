Cobb salad in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve cobb salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|COBB SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|COBB SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
DJ's Dugout
South 67th Street, Omaha
|COBB SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
WRAPS • SALADS
Clever Greens
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Salad Cobb Story
|$11.00
blue cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, grape tomato, romaine; dijon vinaigrette or buttermilk ranch
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
6303 Center St, Omaha
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Salad Salmon Cobb
|$18.00
|Salad Cobb
|$18.00
house smoked, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomato relish, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, sherry dijon vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Salad Tex-Mex Cobb
|$13.49
Crispy tortilla bowl, mixed salad greens and romaine lettuce, topped with fire-roasted chiles, grilled onion, roasted corn, black beans, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato and queso fresco.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Sam & Louie's
2062 N 117th Ave, Omaha
|Sam's Cobb Salad
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, bacon, egg, Roma tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons.
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|COBB SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Crisp salad greens, grilled chicken breast, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, green onion, hard-boiled eggs & Ranch dressing plus a cookie