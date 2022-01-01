Cobb salad in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

36f9a37f-b90a-4883-9613-aaea3296a873 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COBB SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.99
More about Shirley's Diner
Chicken Cobb Salad image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
COBB SALAD image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COBB SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout
31f22e35-bfd2-4e18-939b-02d56fac370d image

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COBB SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout
Salad Cobb Story image

WRAPS • SALADS

Clever Greens

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Cobb Story$11.00
blue cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, grape tomato, romaine; dijon vinaigrette or buttermilk ranch
More about Clever Greens
Chicken Cobb Salad image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

6303 Center St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (3029 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Salad Salmon Cobb image

SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Salmon Cobb$18.00
Salad Cobb$18.00
house smoked, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomato relish, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, sherry dijon vinaigrette
More about Plank Seafood Provisions
Chicken Cobb Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Tex-Mex Cobb$13.49
Crispy tortilla bowl, mixed salad greens and romaine lettuce, topped with fire-roasted chiles, grilled onion, roasted corn, black beans, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato and queso fresco.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie's

2062 N 117th Ave, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sam's Cobb Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, bacon, egg, Roma tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons.
More about Sam & Louie's
COBB SALAD image

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COBB SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout
A Casserole To Go image

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.50
Crisp salad greens, grilled chicken breast, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, green onion, hard-boiled eggs & Ranch dressing plus a cookie
More about A Casserole To Go
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BT COBB SALAD$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, CHOPPED EGG, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

