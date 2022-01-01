Al pastor tacos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Tacos al Pastor
|$17.00
Diced pork marinated in our special spice blend including Chile California, pineapple, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, cloves and bay leaves. Made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Garnished with grilled green onions, fresh pico de gallo, avocado slice and lime wedge.
TACOS • CHICKEN
Tacos my guey
13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$2.59
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Tacos al Pastor
|$17.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Tacos al Pastor
|$17.00
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Tacos al Pastor
|$17.00
