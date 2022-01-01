Chile relleno in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve chile relleno
Agave Azul: Kirkman - 4750 South Kirkman Road
4750 South Kirkman Road, Orlando
|Chile Rellenos
|$13.50
Battered Roasted Poblano Peppers • Oaxaca
Cheese • Salsa Ranchera • Crema • Green
Onions • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans
El Patron Restaurante Mexicano
12167 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando
|Chile Relleno
|$17.00
Fire-roasted poblano pepper, battered and fried, stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Add Picadillo or Chicken Tinga confit +3.