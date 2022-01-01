Salmon rolls in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve salmon rolls
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
|SALMON ROLL
|$8.50
*Salmon
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
|SALMON ROLL
|$8.50
*Salmon
More about Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
|47. Salmon Roll
|$6.25
[6 Pcs] Salmon with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside
More about Twenty Pho Hour
Twenty Pho Hour
11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando
|Baked Salmon Summer Roll w/Fish Sauce (2pc)
|$7.50
Cooked salmon, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, fried onion, fried garlic, peanuts, basil
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando
|SALMON ROLL
|$8.50
*Salmon