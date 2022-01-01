Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wonton noodle soup in
Pittsburgh
/
Pittsburgh
/
Wonton Noodle Soup
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve wonton noodle soup
Bao - CMU
400 S Craig St., Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Pork & Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 鲜虾云吞汤面
$13.95
More about Bao - CMU
Bao - Pitt Campus
114 Atwood St., Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Pork & Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 鲜虾云吞汤面
$13.95
More about Bao - Pitt Campus
Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh
Pork Fried Rice
Egg Rolls
Steak Stromboli
Pork Dumplings
Boba Tea
Crab Rangoon
Gyoza
Grilled Chicken Salad
Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
East Liberty
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More near Pittsburgh to explore
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1894 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston