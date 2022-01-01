Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Food Court image

 

Food Court

39 Court Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken, chili mayo, carrot sesame slaw, griddled focaccia, house fries
More about Food Court
Consumer pic

 

TrailsEnd Plymouth

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth

