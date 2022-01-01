Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Crispy Chicken
Plymouth restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Food Court
39 Court Street, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken, chili mayo, carrot sesame slaw, griddled focaccia, house fries
More about Food Court
TrailsEnd Plymouth
1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Green Beans
Steak Tacos
Brisket
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Brownie Sundaes
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon Rolls
More near Plymouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston