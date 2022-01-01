Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve fish tacos

Dillon’s Local image

 

Dillon’s Local

21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.00
Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Fish Taco with Cajun$13.00
Fried Fish Taco$13.00
Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.
Grilled Fish Tacos$13.00
Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos Online$12.62
Haddock on Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Salsa Fresca & Pickled Onions Served with Sour Cream
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$12.00
Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.
Fried Fish Taco$12.00
Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.
