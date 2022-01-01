Fish tacos in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Tavern on the Wharf
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Grilled Fish Taco with Cajun
|$13.00
|Fried Fish Taco
|$13.00
Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$13.00
More about Marshland 3A
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Fish Tacos Online
|$12.62
Haddock on Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Salsa Fresca & Pickled Onions Served with Sour Cream