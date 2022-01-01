Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve chai lattes

New Harvest Coffee and Spirits image

 

New Harvest Coffee and Spirits

10 Sims Ave Unit 101, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
Brewed Chai Concentrate w/ Steamed Milk
More about New Harvest Coffee and Spirits
Item pic

 

Ceremony Tea House

406 brook street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$6.00
Perfectly spiced and lightly-sweetened. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.
More about Ceremony Tea House
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov image

 

MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHAI LATTE$5.95
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
Consumer pic

 

Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Chai Iced Latte$6.00
perfectly spiced chai syrup, espresso, creamy oat milk
More about Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Cheese Pizza

Peanut Butter Cookies

Garlic Bread

Fritters

Honey Chicken

Chimichangas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston