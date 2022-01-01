Chai lattes in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about New Harvest Coffee and Spirits
New Harvest Coffee and Spirits
10 Sims Ave Unit 101, Providence
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Brewed Chai Concentrate w/ Steamed Milk
More about Ceremony Tea House
Ceremony Tea House
406 brook street, Providence
|Masala Chai Latte
|$6.00
Perfectly spiced and lightly-sweetened. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence
|CHAI LATTE
|$5.95