Pies in Riverside

Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|Family Pot Pie Meal
|$39.95
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Fresh Strawberry Pie
|$16.99
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.