Pies in Riverside

Riverside restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

Family Pot Pie Meal$39.95
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Fresh Strawberry Pie$16.99
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.
Item pic

 

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery - Riverside

5225 Canyon Crest Dr. #9, Riverside

Mud Pie$5.99
