Chai tea in Sacramento

Who's ready for pumpkin season? We sure are and to celebrate we're offering a collection of our seasonal macarons including Pumpkin Pie!

Limited time only! The seasonal macaron collection features four each of the following three flavors:

- Pumpkin Pie – Traditional Cookie with Feuilletine, Pumpkin Spice Buttercream, Pumpkin Jam.

- Apple Cobbler – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon Oats, Apple Jam, Cinnamon Buttercream.

- Orange Chai Tea – Traditional Cookie with Tea Leaves, Blood Orange Jam, Chai Tea Buttercream.

This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds and gluten and may contain traces of peanuts, soy or tree nuts. Orange Chai Tea and Apple Cobbler are Gluten-free*

