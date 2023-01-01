Tortas in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve tortas
Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|#13 Torta de Carnitas
|$9.49
|#13 Torta de Carne Asada
|$9.49
|#31 Torta Milanesa
|$10.29
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Torta
|$10.25
Choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Chicken Torta
|$17.00
Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.
|Carnitas Torta
|$17.00
Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.
|Al Pastor Torta
|$17.00
Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Torta Al Pastor
|$11.00
BOLILLO (FRENCH BREAD) TOASTED WITH MAYO. FILLED
WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, AL
PASTOR ( PORK W. PINEAPPLE &
GRILLED ONIONS), CILANTRO,
WHITE ONION, SALSA PASTOR,
AND AVOCADO.
|Chicken Torta
|$11.00
BOLILLO (FRENCH BREAD) FILLED WITH POLLO, OAXACA
CHEESE, LETTUCE, ONION,
TOMATOES, AVOCADO, AND
CREMA
|Torta Arrachera
|$11.00
BOLILLO (FRENCH BREAD) TOASTED WITH MAYO. FILLED
WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS,
ARRACHERA, LETTUCE, RED
ONION, TOMATOES, AVOCADO,
AND CREMA
Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento
|Amigos Torta
|$12.99
Telera Roll Filled with your choice of meat, Beans,
Lettuce, tomatoes, Sour Cream, and avocado
|Birria Torta
|$13.99
Telera Roll Filled with Birria, Onions, and Cilantro served
with a side of consume