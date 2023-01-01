Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve tortas

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
#13 Torta de Carnitas$9.49
#13 Torta de Carne Asada$9.49
#31 Torta Milanesa$10.29
More about Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta$10.25
Choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole
More about Tacoa
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Food

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortas$11.99
More about El Rincon Mexican Food
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Torta$17.00
Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.
Carnitas Torta$17.00
Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.
Al Pastor Torta$17.00
Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Al Pastor$11.00
BOLILLO (FRENCH BREAD) TOASTED WITH MAYO. FILLED
WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, AL
PASTOR ( PORK W. PINEAPPLE &
GRILLED ONIONS), CILANTRO,
WHITE ONION, SALSA PASTOR,
AND AVOCADO.
Chicken Torta$11.00
BOLILLO (FRENCH BREAD) FILLED WITH POLLO, OAXACA
CHEESE, LETTUCE, ONION,
TOMATOES, AVOCADO, AND
CREMA
Torta Arrachera$11.00
BOLILLO (FRENCH BREAD) TOASTED WITH MAYO. FILLED
WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS,
ARRACHERA, LETTUCE, RED
ONION, TOMATOES, AVOCADO,
AND CREMA
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Amigos Torta$12.99
Telera Roll Filled with your choice of meat, Beans,
Lettuce, tomatoes, Sour Cream, and avocado
Birria Torta$13.99
Telera Roll Filled with Birria, Onions, and Cilantro served
with a side of consume
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

