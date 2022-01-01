Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular French Fries$2.95
Large French Fries$3.95
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$4.00
More about Zinfandel Grille
Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
More about Los Jarritos
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular French Fries$2.95
Large French Fries$3.95
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular French Fries$2.95
Large French Fries$3.95
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Tiger image

 

Tiger

722 K St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
More about Tiger
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.50
More about Tacoa
Just Eat Takeout image

 

Just Eat Takeout

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$3.50
Seasoned French Fries$4.00
Spicy and Savory Seasoned Fry.
More about Just Eat Takeout
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.00
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen
Item pic

 

Oz Korean BBQ

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries
French cut French Fries
More about Oz Korean BBQ
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.00
More about Taqueria Jalisco

