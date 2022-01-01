Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie

2413 J St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apricot Almond Croissant$6.50
Croissant baked with an almond cream and apricot jam filling, topped with crunchy almond cream and sliced almonds with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Allergens: Tree Nuts (almonds), Gluten (wheat), Eggs and Dairy. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and other tree nuts.
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$6.75
Twice baked Pain au Chocolat filled with Trufflebert Hazelnut Praline and Hazelnut Cream, topped with Hazelnut Cream and Hazelnut Chunks. Weekend's only.
Allergens: Tree Nuts (hazelnuts), Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and other tree nuts.
Butter Croissant$5.00
Flaky, Buttery, Melt in your Mouth! Our Classic Butter Croissant is made with European style butter from Sierra Nevada Cheese Co. Perfect paired with any of our seasonal jam.
Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat) and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
More about Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
side croissant$3.50
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Croissant of Monte Cristo$13.00
Sliced ham and cheese on La Boulangerie Croissant Toast dipped in 'egg' batter, grilled and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Croissant French Toast$13.00
Cinnamon Croissant French Toast$13.00
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

