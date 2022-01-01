Croissants in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve croissants
Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
2413 J St, Sacramento
|Apricot Almond Croissant
|$6.50
Croissant baked with an almond cream and apricot jam filling, topped with crunchy almond cream and sliced almonds with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Allergens: Tree Nuts (almonds), Gluten (wheat), Eggs and Dairy. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and other tree nuts.
|Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
|$6.75
Twice baked Pain au Chocolat filled with Trufflebert Hazelnut Praline and Hazelnut Cream, topped with Hazelnut Cream and Hazelnut Chunks. Weekend's only.
Allergens: Tree Nuts (hazelnuts), Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and other tree nuts.
|Butter Croissant
|$5.00
Flaky, Buttery, Melt in your Mouth! Our Classic Butter Croissant is made with European style butter from Sierra Nevada Cheese Co. Perfect paired with any of our seasonal jam.
Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat) and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|The Croissant of Monte Cristo
|$13.00
Sliced ham and cheese on La Boulangerie Croissant Toast dipped in 'egg' batter, grilled and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|Strawberry Croissant French Toast
|$13.00
|Cinnamon Croissant French Toast
|$13.00