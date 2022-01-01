Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Item pic

 

India Oven - Sacramento

3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$5.95
Gulab Jamun Tray$0.00
Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($20-$75)
More about India Oven - Sacramento
Consumer pic

 

Namaste Sacramandu

1148 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulab Jamun$6.00
Dry Milk Flour Balls Filled with the Honey & Sugar Syrup.
More about Namaste Sacramandu
Banner pic

 

Chaat of India

6157 Mack Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$3.99
2 Spongy Dark Brown
Milky Balls Soaked in a Sugar
Syrup. Topped with Grated Coconut.
Gulab Jamun$8.99
More about Chaat of India

