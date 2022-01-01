Gulab jamun in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve gulab jamun
India Oven - Sacramento
3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento
|Gulab Jamun
|$5.95
|Gulab Jamun Tray
|$0.00
Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($20-$75)
Namaste Sacramandu
1148 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento
|Gulab Jamun
|$6.00
Dry Milk Flour Balls Filled with the Honey & Sugar Syrup.