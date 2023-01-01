Tortilla soup in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve tortilla soup
La Cosecha - 917 9th St
917 9th St, Sacramento
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$16.50
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Bowl - Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$15.00
Mary’s chicken, avocado, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips, in a rich tomato and chile broth
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$19.00
Navy beans, spinach, and shredded chicken braised in a tomato and chile morita broth. Tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, and onion served on the side.
Zócalo - UV Restaurant
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$19.00
Navy beans, spinach, and shredded chicken braised in a tomato and chile morita broth. Tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, and onion served on the side.