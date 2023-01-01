Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve tortilla soup

La Cosecha image

 

La Cosecha - 917 9th St

917 9th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$16.50
More about La Cosecha - 917 9th St
Polanco Cantina image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl - Chicken Tortilla Soup$15.00
Mary’s chicken, avocado, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips, in a rich tomato and chile broth
More about Polanco Cantina
Zócalo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$19.00
Navy beans, spinach, and shredded chicken braised in a tomato and chile morita broth. Tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, and onion served on the side.
More about Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo - UV Restaurant

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$19.00
Navy beans, spinach, and shredded chicken braised in a tomato and chile morita broth. Tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, and onion served on the side.
More about Zócalo - UV Restaurant
Pangaea Bier Cafe image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$8.00
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe

