Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve sliders

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento image

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW$4.99
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Pork Slider & Fries$9.00
Mustard-Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickle with fries
More about Zinfandel Grille
Item pic

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sliders$17.00
Crispy Chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, blue cheese, garlic aioli on sweet rolls.
Beef Sliders$17.50
Beef sliders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, sweet rolls.
Pulled Pork Sliders$16.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
More about University of Beer
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beet Sliders$10.50
caramelized onion | horseradish green goddess | arugula | (V)
Bulgogi Sliders$11.50
More about Sac City Brews
Sliders image

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sliders$15.99
choice of pulled pork or sliced
brisket - mix and match ok
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse image

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Sliders$10.00
A delicious beef patty covered with pineapple salsa, topped with coleslaw, oriental dressing and garnished with green leaf.
Spicy Buffalo Sliders$10.00
Two Sliders! Chicken breast covered in buffalo sauce, topped with coleslaw & chipotle ranch dressing, with tomato and green leaf.
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento image

 

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW$4.99
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
House Sliders$14.99
3 Angus Beef Sliders**, Sauteed Peppers, Spring Mix, Horse Radish Crème, Challah Buns
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Item pic

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Sliders$17.50
Beef sliders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, sweet rolls.
Pulled Pork Sliders$16.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
More about University of Beer
Fire Wings Natomas image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW$4.99
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK$10.49
#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK$6.49
More about Fire Wings Natomas
Item pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chick'n Sliders (Not GF)
Choose your chick'n choice.
Sando Sliders (Not GF)
Burger Sliders (Not GF)
Choose your burger choice.
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
THIS LITTLE PIGGY SLIDERS (2)$8.50
PULLED PORK, HOUSE BBQ SAUCE, SLAW MIX
ANGUS SLIDERS (2)$9.50
ANGUS BEEF, THE HUB BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, HONEY MUSTARD,
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Samosa Chaat

Chicken Noodles

Fajitas

Garlic Naan

Cake Shakes

Curry

Curry Chicken

Katsu Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston