Sliders in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve sliders
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW
|$4.99
More about Zinfandel Grille
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Kids Pork Slider & Fries
|$9.00
Mustard-Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickle with fries
More about University of Beer
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$17.00
Crispy Chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, blue cheese, garlic aioli on sweet rolls.
|Beef Sliders
|$17.50
Beef sliders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, sweet rolls.
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$16.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
More about Sac City Brews
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Beet Sliders
|$10.50
caramelized onion | horseradish green goddess | arugula | (V)
|Bulgogi Sliders
|$11.50
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Sliders
|$15.99
choice of pulled pork or sliced
brisket - mix and match ok
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Hawaiian Sliders
|$10.00
A delicious beef patty covered with pineapple salsa, topped with coleslaw, oriental dressing and garnished with green leaf.
|Spicy Buffalo Sliders
|$10.00
Two Sliders! Chicken breast covered in buffalo sauce, topped with coleslaw & chipotle ranch dressing, with tomato and green leaf.
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
6013 Florin Road, Sacramento
|#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW
|$4.99
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|House Sliders
|$14.99
3 Angus Beef Sliders**, Sauteed Peppers, Spring Mix, Horse Radish Crème, Challah Buns
More about University of Beer
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Beef Sliders
|$17.50
Beef sliders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, sweet rolls.
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$16.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
More about Fire Wings Natomas
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Natomas
2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento
|#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW
|$4.99
|#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK
|$10.49
|#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK
|$6.49
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|Chick'n Sliders (Not GF)
Choose your chick'n choice.
|Sando Sliders (Not GF)
|Burger Sliders (Not GF)
Choose your burger choice.