Hash browns in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve hash browns
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Loaded Hash Browns
|$13.95
Crispy hash browns stuffed with daily ingredients. Served with side house salad.
|Side Hash Browns
|$4.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Hash Browns
|$4.50
[V] [G]
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|HASH BROWNS & EGGS
|$11.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns, crispy on the outside, light and buttery inside, hint of onion and two eggs. Served with pancakes.
|SIDE HASH BROWNS
|$5.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Side Hash Browns
|$5.00
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|HASH BROWNS
|$10.00
|HASH BROWNS (BH STYLE)
|$14.00
Topped with Cotija, chorizo, chipotle aioli