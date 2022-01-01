Chicken salad in Willow Glen
Willow Glen restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
HAMBURGERS
John's of Willow Glen
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Cajun Chicken Salad
|$16.00
grilled cajun chicken breast • spinach
red onion • avocado • tomato
jack cheese
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
fresh greens • chicken breast
tomato • cucumber
|California Chicken Salad
|$12.00
chicken salad • lettuce • tomato