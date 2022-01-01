Chicken salad in Willow Glen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn image

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
More about Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Salad$16.00
grilled cajun chicken breast • spinach
red onion • avocado • tomato
jack cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
fresh greens • chicken breast
tomato • cucumber
California Chicken Salad$12.00
chicken salad • lettuce • tomato
More about John's of Willow Glen

