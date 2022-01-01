Salmon in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve salmon
Breadblok
1511 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica
|Smoked Salmon Tartine (DF)
|$18.00
caraway bread, homemade cashew crema*, smoked salmon, olive & caper relish, arugula, & red onion
*contains soy
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Blackened Grilled Salmon- Catering
|$60.00
Catering Blackened and grilled salmon
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$25.00
Grilled Salmon on Mixed Greens, Tomatoes and Cucumbers Reduced Oil Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Pistachio Crusted Salmon w/ Peach Sauce
|$27.00
LA Puglia
1621 Wilshire BLVD, Santa Monica
|Franco | Salmone in crosta di Pistacchio
|$36.00
Pistachio crusted Salmon fillet with Black Rice, Orange and Apulian Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Wine suggestion: Nature - Spumante Classico by Alberto Longo
Corerosa - Sussumaniello Rosé by Cantina Due Palme.
Heroic Italian
514-516 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Seared Salmon
|$29.00
served with "Burro Bianco" on the side.
Choose farmers market mixed vegetables, creamy risotto or garlic bread.
|Smoked Salmon Pasta in Vodka Sauce
|$29.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Socalo
1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Salmon Bowl
|$23.00
farmers market vegetables, farro salad, cherry tomato, cucumber, salsa verde
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
|Grilled BBQ Scottish Salmon
|$36.00
herb potato puree · market ragout of
sugar snap peas · baby beets ·
cherry tomatoes
|Wood Grilled Salmon
|$14.00
|Wood Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$24.00
pickled red onions, beefsteak tomato, cucumber relish, house slaw, cilantro aioli, served on organic olive sourdough
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Roasted Salmon
|$27.00
romesco sauce & vegetable medley
|Salmon
|$8.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Plate Oysterette
1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
|Ora King Salmon
|$29.00
New Zealand, pan seared with bourbon orange string beans, peanuts, and coconut brown rice
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pono Burger
829 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Salmon Farmer's Market Salad
|$15.50
Organic local mixed greens, organic beet & carrot strings, organic cucumber, toasted almonds, housemade wonton crisps, housemade sesame wasabi/ponzu dressing
|Anuenue "Salmon" Burger
|$13.75
Salmon patty, organic tomato, green leaf lettuce, ponzu avocado spread, capers, shallots, cilantro, and housemade Yuzu sauce
|ANUENUE SALMON BURGER
|$13.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|House Cured Scottish Salmon Tartine
|$21.00
Milo + Olive country toast, lemon and herb cream cheese, crispy capers, jalapeno pickled cucumbers, pickled red onion, marinated cherry tomatoes, fennel pollen, olive oil
|Seared Salmon
|$7.00
|House Cured Salmon Lox
|$7.00