Salmon in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve salmon

Blueys Kitchen image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side house smoked salmon$7.00
More about Blueys Kitchen
Smoked Salmon Tartine (DF) image

 

Breadblok

1511 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Tartine (DF)$18.00
caraway bread, homemade cashew crema*, smoked salmon, olive & caper relish, arugula, & red onion
*contains soy
More about Breadblok
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Grilled Salmon- Catering$60.00
Catering Blackened and grilled salmon
Grilled Salmon Salad$25.00
Grilled Salmon on Mixed Greens, Tomatoes and Cucumbers Reduced Oil Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pistachio Crusted Salmon w/ Peach Sauce$27.00
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
LA Puglia image

 

LA Puglia

1621 Wilshire BLVD, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Franco | Salmone in crosta di Pistacchio$36.00
Pistachio crusted Salmon fillet with Black Rice, Orange and Apulian Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Wine suggestion: Nature - Spumante Classico by Alberto Longo
Corerosa - Sussumaniello Rosé by Cantina Due Palme.
More about LA Puglia
Item pic

 

Heroic Italian

514-516 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Salmon$29.00
served with "Burro Bianco" on the side.
Choose farmers market mixed vegetables, creamy risotto or garlic bread.
Smoked Salmon Pasta in Vodka Sauce$29.00
More about Heroic Italian
Socalo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Bowl$23.00
farmers market vegetables, farro salad, cherry tomato, cucumber, salsa verde
More about Socalo
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled BBQ Scottish Salmon$36.00
herb potato puree · market ragout of
sugar snap peas · baby beets ·
cherry tomatoes
Wood Grilled Salmon$14.00
Wood Grilled Salmon Sandwich$24.00
pickled red onions, beefsteak tomato, cucumber relish, house slaw, cilantro aioli, served on organic olive sourdough
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Salmon$27.00
romesco sauce & vegetable medley
Salmon$8.00
More about The Curious Palate
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Plate Oysterette

1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5249 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ora King Salmon$29.00
New Zealand, pan seared with bourbon orange string beans, peanuts, and coconut brown rice
More about Blue Plate Oysterette
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pono Burger

829 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (2545 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Farmer's Market Salad$15.50
Organic local mixed greens, organic beet & carrot strings, organic cucumber, toasted almonds, housemade wonton crisps, housemade sesame wasabi/ponzu dressing
Anuenue "Salmon" Burger$13.75
Salmon patty, organic tomato, green leaf lettuce, ponzu avocado spread, capers, shallots, cilantro, and housemade Yuzu sauce
ANUENUE SALMON BURGER$13.00
More about Pono Burger
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Cured Scottish Salmon Tartine$21.00
Milo + Olive country toast, lemon and herb cream cheese, crispy capers, jalapeno pickled cucumbers, pickled red onion, marinated cherry tomatoes, fennel pollen, olive oil
Seared Salmon$7.00
House Cured Salmon Lox$7.00
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

