Tostadas in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve tostadas

Coliflor Tostada image

 

Punta Cabras

930 broadway, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coliflor Tostada$6.50
cashew cream, avocado, scallion, red onion, cucumber, cilantro (AVAILABLE V)
Camaron Tostada$8.00
poached shrimp, cashew cream, avocado, scallion, red onion, cucumber, cilantro
More about Punta Cabras
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1025 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (3253 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Tostada$18.75
More about El Cholo
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tostada Salad$21.00
More about Casa Martin
Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada$13.95
Made to order crispy flour tortilla with lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.
More about Snug Harbor
0cde9baa-aa9b-4652-99c3-4b5da60fb230 image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wild Yellowtail Ceviche Tostada$15.75
sustainable yellowtail, lime, avocado, jalapeño aioli. Can be made gluten free.
Yellowtail Ceviche Tostada$15.75
sustainable wild yellowtail, avocado, lime, jalapeño aioli
More about Socalo
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (1978 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tostada Salad$24.00
More about Casa Martin

