Tostadas in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve tostadas
Punta Cabras
930 broadway, Santa Monica
|Coliflor Tostada
|$6.50
cashew cream, avocado, scallion, red onion, cucumber, cilantro (AVAILABLE V)
|Camaron Tostada
|$8.00
poached shrimp, cashew cream, avocado, scallion, red onion, cucumber, cilantro
Casa Martin
1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica
|Grilled Chicken Tostada Salad
|$21.00
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Tostada
|$13.95
Made to order crispy flour tortilla with lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.
Socalo
1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Wild Yellowtail Ceviche Tostada
|$15.75
sustainable yellowtail, lime, avocado, jalapeño aioli. Can be made gluten free.
|Yellowtail Ceviche Tostada
|$15.75
sustainable wild yellowtail, avocado, lime, jalapeño aioli