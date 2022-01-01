Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito.$11.95
Carne asada, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, tomato, topped with salsa roja & verde.
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$20.00
Marinated Steak, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo
Carne Asada Burrito (L)$19.00
Marinated Steak, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
Carne Asada Burrito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
Banner pic

 

The Pastor's Grill

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$9.65
Deliciously seasoned carne asada sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about The Pastor's Grill

