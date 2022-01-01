Carne asada burritos in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Carne Asada Burrito.
|$11.95
Carne asada, beans, spicy salsa, cilantro, onions, tomato, topped with salsa roja & verde.
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$20.00
Marinated Steak, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo
|Carne Asada Burrito (L)
|$19.00
Marinated Steak, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) - 15025 Ventura Blvd.
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.95
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.