Huevos rancheros in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros.$9.25
Two eggs on a corn tortilla, salsa roja & verde, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Frescos$16.75
Sunny Side Up Eggs, Sliced Avocado, Black Beans Pico de Gallo, Corn Tostada
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
The Pastor's Grill

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Plate$9.15
(2) sunny side up eggs on a corn tortilla covered with homemade ranchero sauce sautéed with green bell pepper, onion, tomato, with a side of Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, and (3) corn tortillas
More about The Pastor's Grill

