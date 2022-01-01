Huevos rancheros in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Huevos Rancheros.
|$9.25
Two eggs on a corn tortilla, salsa roja & verde, your choice of two sides, tortillas.
More about Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
Casa Vega Restaurant - 13301 Ventura Boulevard
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Huevos Rancheros Frescos
|$16.75
Sunny Side Up Eggs, Sliced Avocado, Black Beans Pico de Gallo, Corn Tostada
More about The Pastor's Grill
The Pastor's Grill
4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks
|Huevos Rancheros Plate
|$9.15
(2) sunny side up eggs on a corn tortilla covered with homemade ranchero sauce sautéed with green bell pepper, onion, tomato, with a side of Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, and (3) corn tortillas