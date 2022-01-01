Clams in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve clams
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
Hudson Social- Stamford
128 Bedford St, Stamford
|CLAM PIZZA
|$18.00
fresh chopped clams, oregano, chile flakes, parmesan, parsley, lemon, garlic, pane’
More about John The Baker
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Baked Stuffed Clams
|$9.99
Chopped clams, onions, celery, garlic with bread crumbs served with lemon sauce
|Linguini With White Clam Sauce
|$14.99
Fresh little neck clams cooked in a garlic & oil over white wine sauce.
|Med The Clams Casino
|$17.99
Fresh clams, Diced Sweet red peppers and bacon.
More about Wedge Inn
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Fried Clams Dinner
|$9.00
Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce
|Fried Clams Side
|$6.75
Includes tartar sauce
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|New England Clam Chowder
|$12.00
Celery, Carrots, Onion, Bacon, Corn, Potatoes
More about Brennans Restaurant
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Brennan's Signature Clam Chowder
|$8.00
Fresh shucked clams with potaoes and bacon in a creamy clam broth
More about Towne Parlor Pizza
PIZZA
Towne Parlor Pizza
112 Bedford Street, Stamford
|New Haven White Clam
|$19.00
fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano, parsley, & extra virgin olive oil
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Sautéed Clams White or Red Sauce
|$15.95
|SM White Clam
|$17.95
|Linguine Clam Sauce
|$14.95
More about Fortina Stamford
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|ASAP Clam Pie
|$23.00
lemon, parsley, garlic, chili, sicilian oregano
|Bucatini + Clams
|$28.00
lemon, parsley, bianco sardo