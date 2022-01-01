Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve clams

Hudson Social- Stamford

128 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLAM PIZZA$18.00
fresh chopped clams, oregano, chile flakes, parmesan, parsley, lemon, garlic, pane’
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Stuffed Clams$9.99
Chopped clams, onions, celery, garlic with bread crumbs served with lemon sauce
Linguini With White Clam Sauce$14.99
Fresh little neck clams cooked in a garlic & oil over white wine sauce.
Med The Clams Casino$17.99
Fresh clams, Diced Sweet red peppers and bacon.
More about John The Baker
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Clams Dinner$9.00
Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce
Fried Clams Side$6.75
Includes tartar sauce
More about Wedge Inn
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Celery, Carrots, Onion, Bacon, Corn, Potatoes
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Brennans Restaurant

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brennan's Signature Clam Chowder$8.00
Fresh shucked clams with potaoes and bacon in a creamy clam broth
More about Brennans Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Towne Parlor Pizza

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New Haven White Clam$19.00
fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano, parsley, & extra virgin olive oil
More about Towne Parlor Pizza
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sautéed Clams White or Red Sauce$15.95
SM White Clam$17.95
Linguine Clam Sauce$14.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Item pic

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ASAP Clam Pie$23.00
lemon, parsley, garlic, chili, sicilian oregano
Bucatini + Clams$28.00
lemon, parsley, bianco sardo
More about Fortina Stamford
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Linguine & Clams$19.00
Fresh Manila clams, white wine sauce.
Linguini & Clams$26.00
Fresh Manila clams, white wine sauce.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

