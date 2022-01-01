Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$10.99
Spinach, Carrots, tomatoes, walnuts, dried cranberries and feta cheese served with our raspberry dressing on the side.
More about John The Baker
Item pic

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$6.95
Baby Spinach, Roasted Mushrooms, Red Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon Bits, Croutons, With Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar
More about Dartcor
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$6.25
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Spinach Salad$12.99
Baby spinach, caramelized pecans, and feta cheese with grilled chicken with lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about The Village Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Sliders

Skirt Steaks

Cheeseburgers

Chocolate Bars

French Fries

Shrimp Tacos

Margherita Pizza

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston