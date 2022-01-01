Spinach salad in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about John The Baker
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Spinach Salad
|$10.99
Spinach, Carrots, tomatoes, walnuts, dried cranberries and feta cheese served with our raspberry dressing on the side.
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford
|Spinach Salad
|$6.95
Baby Spinach, Roasted Mushrooms, Red Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon Bits, Croutons, With Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Spinach Salad
|$6.25