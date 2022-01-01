Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Staten Island

Staten Island restaurants
Staten Island restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Popcorn Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island

438 Nome Ave, Staten Island

Avg 4.5 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken$0.00
Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl$17.99
Popcorn Chicken on a bed of Rice with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
Popcorn Chicken$12.99
Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
Popcorn Chicken image

 

Mustard Kosher Panini Bar - Staten Island

2005 victory Blvd, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken Platter (feeds 10)$89.99
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Batter-coated, crispy fried, popcorn bite-sized chicken tossed in your favorite sauce.
More about Mustard Kosher Panini Bar - Staten Island
Mike's Unicorn Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Unicorn Diner

2944 victory blvd, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (3316 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken Salad$20.29
More about Mike's Unicorn Diner

