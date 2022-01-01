Cappuccino in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
SMOOTHIES
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Cappuccino
|$5.00
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Superba Snacks and Coffee
5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|CAPPUCCINO
|$4.00
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
671 Rose Ave CA, Venice
|Cappuccino 8 oz
|$5.00
|Cappuccino 16 oz
|$5.75
|Cappuccino 12 oz
|$5.25
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
|Iced Cappuccino
|$4.25
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of milk over ice.