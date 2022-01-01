Cake in Venice
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Brioche Bun (V), crab cake, Slaw*, sriracha maple vin*, harissa mayo, Togarashi (Japanese chili spice) potato chips
UPCHARGE: Egg, Avocado
Allergies: Night Shade (chipotle)
Slaw*: red onion, carrots, dill
Sriracha Maple Vin*: maple syrup, Sriracha, white vinegar
|Crab Cake
|$15.00
-\tQuinoa \t\t\t
-\tFennel Cucumber Slaw
-\tSweet Potato\t\t \t
-\tHarissa Tartare
CONTAINS: Allium,
Harissa Tartare: “Just mayo”, Capers, Shallots, Lemon, Salt, Pepper, Paprika
CONTAINS: Allium,
Fennel Cucumber Slaw: Fennel, Cucumber, Asparagus, Red Onion, Chives, Oil, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice.
Ospi - Venice
2025 Pacific Ave, Venice
|5 Ounce Crab Cake
|$40.00
"gremolada," sott'olio.
American Beauty
425 Rose Ave, Venice
|MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$13.00
Molten Peanut Butter, Vanilla Ice Cream
Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
671 Rose Ave CA, Venice
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake Full Loaf
|$16.00
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$4.75
GJUSTA
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
|Strawberry Polenta Cake
|$9.00
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00