Cake in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve cake

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Brioche Bun (V), crab cake, Slaw*, sriracha maple vin*, harissa mayo, Togarashi (Japanese chili spice) potato chips
UPCHARGE: Egg, Avocado
Allergies: Night Shade (chipotle)
Slaw*: red onion, carrots, dill
Sriracha Maple Vin*: maple syrup, Sriracha, white vinegar
Crab Cake$15.00
-\tQuinoa \t\t\t
-\tFennel Cucumber Slaw
-\tSweet Potato\t\t \t
-\tHarissa Tartare
CONTAINS: Allium,
Harissa Tartare: “Just mayo”, Capers, Shallots, Lemon, Salt, Pepper, Paprika
CONTAINS: Allium,
Fennel Cucumber Slaw: Fennel, Cucumber, Asparagus, Red Onion, Chives, Oil, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice.
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
Ospi - Venice

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
5 Ounce Crab Cake$40.00
"gremolada," sott'olio.
More about Ospi - Venice
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKE$13.00
Molten Peanut Butter, Vanilla Ice Cream
More about American Beauty
Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose

671 Rose Ave CA, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Coffee Cake Full Loaf$16.00
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
Strawberry Polenta Cake$9.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about GJUSTA
Zinqué (zin-kae)

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Almond Basil Cake GF$5.00
Three Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)

