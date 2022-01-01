Virginia Beach cafés you'll love

Toast

Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmhouse Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
Brasstown Grass Fed Beef / Cheddar / Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Aioli
Tacos$20.00
NC Shrimp / Seasoned Fish / BBQ Chicken / Cabbage / Black Bean House Salsa / Siracha Aioli / 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas (Choice of 1)
Schmidty$13.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast / Smokehouse Bacon / Cheddar / Greens / Tomato / Aioli / French or 8 Grain
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image

 

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Top Seller. Our Cuban sandwich, What's not to love about ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles heated between crispy, pressed Puertorrican bread (pan sobao). served with potato chips.
Mocha$4.50
2oz espresso with your choice of our delicious chocolate sauces dark or white, hot or iced.
PF Berry Bowl$8.00
Top Seller. Our Berry bowl is made of fresh mixed berries (depending on season) and other fruits on top of Greek Yogurt and topped with granola and honey.
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
Pleasure House Brewing image

 

Pleasure House Brewing

2032 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
64 OZ GROWLER BOTTLE$5.00
Our very own PHB growler to fill with your favorite liquid gold!
Generic Hazelnut Stout (Cans)
Tricks Pumpkin Spice Saison (Cans)
More about Pleasure House Brewing
Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth image

 

Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth

1676 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Orchard Harvest
Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Topped with a drizzle of maple
More about Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth

