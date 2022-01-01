Virginia Beach cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Virginia Beach
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Farmhouse Bacon Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Brasstown Grass Fed Beef / Cheddar / Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Aioli
|Tacos
|$20.00
NC Shrimp / Seasoned Fish / BBQ Chicken / Cabbage / Black Bean House Salsa / Siracha Aioli / 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas (Choice of 1)
|Schmidty
|$13.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast / Smokehouse Bacon / Cheddar / Greens / Tomato / Aioli / French or 8 Grain
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
Pourfavor Coffee Shop
5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.00
Top Seller. Our Cuban sandwich, What's not to love about ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles heated between crispy, pressed Puertorrican bread (pan sobao). served with potato chips.
|Mocha
|$4.50
2oz espresso with your choice of our delicious chocolate sauces dark or white, hot or iced.
|PF Berry Bowl
|$8.00
Top Seller. Our Berry bowl is made of fresh mixed berries (depending on season) and other fruits on top of Greek Yogurt and topped with granola and honey.
More about Pleasure House Brewing
Pleasure House Brewing
2032 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|64 OZ GROWLER BOTTLE
|$5.00
Our very own PHB growler to fill with your favorite liquid gold!
|Generic Hazelnut Stout (Cans)
|Tricks Pumpkin Spice Saison (Cans)