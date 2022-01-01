Virginia Beach pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Virginia Beach
Atlantic Pints
2314 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Sauce
|$0.50
Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, cocktail, tartar, gaucamole, pico.
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$5.99
Fresh cut daily, golden fried and seasoned.
|Hushpuppies
|$4.99
Homemade with cornmeal, fresh corn, and honey.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|16" Meat Lover
|$19.99
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheeses.
|12" Cheese
|$12.49
Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Large House Garden Salad
|$7.99
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
La Bella Italia
1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Carni
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, sopressata, sausage.
|Cesare
|$10.00
Anchovies, shaved parmesan, rustic croutons.
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.00
Rigatoni pasta with meat sauce.
Sal's NY Pizza
1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Deluxe Cheese Steak
|$9.99
|20" Cheese Pizza
|$18.99
|10pc Buffalo Wings
|$13.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wasserhund Brewing Company
1805 Laskin Road Suite 102, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Small Puggle
|$12.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
|Medium Puggle
|$16.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
|Large Burly Bulldog
|$22.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham.
All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|18 Inch 1 Topping, 10 Wings & Knots
|$24.19
Value #1: 18” 1 topping & 10 wings
|MUSHROOM CHEESE STEAK
|$9.89
|10 WINGS
|$11.00
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES
Bodacious Bakehouse
309 Aragona Blvd Unit 105/106, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Al's Cauliflower Wings (Vegan)
|$8.00
Six house made breaded cauliflower wings. Served with vegan chipotle sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$7.99
Made with our pizza dough recipe and tied into knots. Garnished with garlic butter, grated parmesan and parsley flakes. Vegan garlic knots are made with extra virgin olive oil and garlic garnished with parsley flakes. Comes with a side of house marinara.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.25
Garlic oil, red sauce, parmesan and shredded mozzarella topped with pepperoni